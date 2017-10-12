FREE e-scribe now!

Rehearsing “The Revolutionists”

Here rehearsing for the Public Theatre’s upcoming production of “The Revolutionists,” author Lauren Gunderson’s funny, provocative play that reimagines the French Revolution from the point of view of four smart, sassy, and inspiring women, are (l. to r.) Janet Mitchko as Olympe de Gouges, Sherill Turner as Charlotte Corday, Robyne Parrish as Marie Antoinette, and Shamika Cotton as Marianne Angello. The play opens Friday, October 20 and runs through October 29. For show times and ticket information, call 782-3200 or see thepublictheatre.org.

