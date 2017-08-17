FREE e-scribe now!

Remembering 1st Lt. Benjamin Cross

August 17, 2017 | Author

On August 9, the Marines and Sailors of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and the USS Bonhomme Richard gathered to honor the three Marines, 1st Lt. Benjamin Cross, Cpl. Nathaniel Ordway, and Pfc. Ruben Velasco, who were lost on August 5 during a training mishap off the coast of Eastern Australia. Benjamin Cross was from Oxford, Maine.

Several speakers remembered Cross, Ordway and Velasco during the moving sunset memorial, which offered their fellow Marines an opportunity to recall shared moments, common aspirations, and stories of the three who gave their lives in the line of duty.

