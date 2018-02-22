Rotary Breakfast Club supports food pantry, children’s programs 

The Auburn-Lewiston Rotary Breakfast Club has donated almost $5,000 to community programs in the past month. These donations included $2,500 to the High Street Food Pantry, $1,000 to the Salvation Army heating assistance program, $1,000 to the Big Brothers Big Sisters program in Androscoggin County, and $250 to sponsor a team for Auburn Suburban Baseball and Softball.

The donation to the High Street Food Pantry was made through a matching grant from Rotary District 7790. $1,500 was provided by the club and $1,000 was from the Rotary Foundation grant program. The High Street Food Pantry supplies around 174,000 pounds of food each year to people in need.

One of the Auburn-Lewiston Rotary Club’s important areas of focus is supporting children’s programs in Androscoggin County. The donations to Big Brothers Big Sisters and Auburn Suburban Baseball and Softball are some of the many children’s programs that the club supports in our community.

Since it was founded in 1991, the Auburn-Lewiston Rotary Club has made over $500,000 in charitable contributions. The Breakfast Club meets every Wednesday morning at 7:15 at the United Methodist Church in Auburn. Guests are always welcome to attend meetings. For more information, see www.auburn-lewistonrotary.org.