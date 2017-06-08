Rotary Breakfast Club surpasses $500,000 in charitable donations

The Auburn Lewiston Rotary Breakfast Club recently surpassed a major milestone by exceeding the $500,000 mark in donations to various local charities. The club, which has enjoyed an average membership of forty members, was formed in 1991 and has organized numerous fundraising campaigns since then to support local organizations providing services to youth and the elderly.

Donations have been provided to over 164 different organizations and charities, including the Boys and Girls Club, SEARCH, the High Street Food Pantry, Auburn Suburban Little League, and Advocates for Children. The club meets at 7 a.m. on Wednesday mornings at the United Methodist Church on Park Avenue in Auburn. New members are always welcome. For more information, see www.auburn-lewistonrotary.org.