Rotary Club Criterium brings bicycle racing to Lewiston

The second annual Auburn-Lewiston Rotary Club Criterium will take place on Sunday, August 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kennedy Park in Lewiston. Proceeds from the bike race will benefit Meals on Wheels at SeniorsPlus. There is no charge to watch the race, and parking in the downtown area is free of charge on Sundays.

Bicycle racers from across New England will test themselves on a fast, technical .6-mile loop around the streets bordering Kennedy Park. There will be eight distinct races throughout the day, ranging from 20 to 60 minutes long. Top speeds will approach 40 mph on sections of the course.

Criterium-, or “Crit”-style racing takes place on a short course and places a premium on fitness and bike handling ability. Race dynamics are much like that of a stock car race, with racers staying in a tight pack, just inches apart, to benefit from the draft. Spectators watching anywhere along the loop will see the pack go by nearly every minute.

Vendor tents, including one from SeniorsPlus featuring face painting for children, will be staged inside the park. There will also be free kids’ races for those ages 3 through 10 at noon. For more information or to register for the race, contact Rainbow Bicycle at 784-7576 or info@rainbowbike.com, or visit them on Lisbon Street in Lewiston. For more information about the Criterium, see www.bikereg.com/lewiston-auburn-criterium.