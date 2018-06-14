Rotary Club president to present year-end address

Monica Millhime will be the speaker at the next meeting of the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Lunch Club on Thursday, June 21, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Village Inn at 165 High Street in Auburn. As the club’s 101st president, Millhime will present her year-end reflections in a talk called “The Next 100 Years and Making a Difference.”

Under Millhime’s leadership, membership grew by 25% while the club focused on serving children and students and establishing community and international connections. Partnerships were established or strengthened with local community groups, including Washburn School, Schooner Estates, the American Red Cross, the Alzheimer’s Association of Maine, the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society, and local veterans groups. The club awarded grants to several non-profits and $6,000 in community scholarships to graduating seniors.

Millhime’s corporate connections began as graphic designer with the Lewiston Sun Journal. She was promoted to Advertising Manager-Department Head, becoming part of the SJ Diversification Team and serving as New Media Director for Explore Maine, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Northeast Data Solutions, and franchise dealer for Val-Pak of Maine. Prior to her departure from the Sun Journal to complete a degree in education, Millhime became Maine’s first woman president of the New England Newspaper Advertising Executive Association.

She was a substitute teacher in Lisbon before transitioning to the position of Community Resource Coordinator, where she led marketing and grant writing activities and served as a student advisor for the yearbook and other co-curricular programs. She is currently an Employment and Training Business Specialist for Western Maine Community Action, covering five counties from her base at the Lewiston CareerCenter, where she develops and coordinates employer-driven projects with Work Ready and other on-the-job training programs.

Millhime has been a Rotarian for over 20 years and is a Paul Harris Fellow. She resides in Durham with her husband, Jim.

Visiting Rotarians and community members are welcome to attend. Reservations are not required.For more information, call 713-7045 or see www.lewistonauburnrotary.org.