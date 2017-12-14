Rotary Club to share “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas”

The next meeting of the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Club will feature guest speakers Mac McPeake and Stephanie Gelinas to share the holiday classic “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” on Thursday, December 21, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Village Inn at 165 High Street in Auburn.

For this annual club tradition, McPeake and Gelinas will bring the spirit of the season alive with their narrations and personal reflections. The warmth and friendship of Rotary membership provides a welcoming opportunity for friends and family to reflect upon holidays of long ago.

Mac McPeake has been a Rotarian since December 1988. He served as president of the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Club in 1998-99 and has served as Club Service Director for the last couple of years. He volunteers on a regular basis at Sandcastle Clinical and Educational Services, where he reads to students of all ages.

Stephanie Gelinas, M.S, CCC-SLP is the founder and executive director of Sandcastle Clinical and Educational Services and LA Hearing Center in Lewiston. She is the immediate past president of the LA Metro Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors, a recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Award, and a past president of the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Club. She serves on the Health Advisory Committee for Promise Early Education Center and on the board of directors for Tri-County Mental Health Services.

Guests are welcome and no reservations are required. Lunch is available at the restaurant. For more information, call 713-7045 or see www.lewistonauburnrotary.org.