Royal Oak Room gala raises $12K for Alzheimer’s Association

The Royal Oak Room, formerly home to Maine Central Railroad, celebrated its 100th anniversary recently with a Gatsby-themed event that raised over $12,000 for the Maine Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. The gala, which honored the property’s historic past while celebrating its present success as a premier event venue, featured live music provided by Mike Willette’s Big Band, swing dance performances, and a silent auction.

“This evening was about more than just celebrating a century of this beautiful property,” said Royal Oak Room owner Bob Roy Jr. “It was also about bringing friends, family, and the community together to raise money for an honorable cause. Having seen first-hand the affects Alzheimer’s can have on a loved one and their family members, I am extremely grateful for the generous donations from local businesses and all who attended this event.”

Once the general waiting room for hundreds of train passengers traveling to and from Quebec, Boston, New York, and points beyond, the Royal Oak Room today is one of Central Maine’s most unique wedding and special event venues. For more information about this historic property at 1 Bates Street in Lewiston, see www.royaloakroom.com.