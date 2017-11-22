Safe Voices director to address Rotary Club

The next meeting of the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Club will feature guest speaker Victoria Stanton on Thursday, November 30, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Village Inn at 165 High Street in Auburn.

Stanton is the Director of Development and Engagement at Safe Voices, the domestic violence resource center based in Lewiston. In her role, she helps corporate partners and community members connect to Safe Voices in meaningful ways, including through awareness-raising events, volunteerism, sponsorship, and philanthropy.

Prior to joining Safe Voices, Stanton worked as Chief Advancement Officer for the YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston and was an advancement writer at Bates College. She has been involved in anti-sexual assault and anti-domestic violence work for the last 11 years. She is a certified fundraising executive and received her bachelor’s degree from Williams College. She currently lives in Lewiston.

Guests are welcome and no reservations are required. Lunch will be available at the restaurant. For more information, call 753-9040 or see www.lewistonauburnrotary.org.