FREE e-scribe now!

This week’s edition!

«
»

Safe Voices honors five with Community Partner Awards

October 19, 2017 | Author

Safe Voices’ recognized five community leaders for their work raising awareness of and combatting domestic violence at its recent Fall Mixer & Community Partner Awards, part of the agency’s 40th anniversary celebration. Pictured here (l. to r.) are Ginger Keiffer of Senator Susan Collins’ office; Elise Johansen, Safe Voices executive director; awardee Cynthia Patterson of Safe Voices; Marty McIntyre, executive director of Sexual Assault Prevention & Response Services, accepting on behalf of SAPARS; awardee Lt. David St. Laurent of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office; awardee Peter Lasagna of the Bates College Athletic Department; awardee Nicole Bissonnette of Pine Tree Legal Assistance; and Tim Gallant of Congressman Bruce Poliquin’s office.

Posted in News

Leave a Reply

«
»


Contact Us!

33 Dunn Street
Auburn, ME 04210
(207) 795-5017
info@twincitytimes.com

Twin City Times on Facebook
CN Brown
Brunswick Ford
Flagship
Auburn Savings
  • Archives

Copyright © 1999-2017 Twin City Times
Maine Website Design by Core Zero Creative, Inc.