Safe Voices honors five with Community Partner Awards

Safe Voices’ recognized five community leaders for their work raising awareness of and combatting domestic violence at its recent Fall Mixer & Community Partner Awards, part of the agency’s 40th anniversary celebration. Pictured here (l. to r.) are Ginger Keiffer of Senator Susan Collins’ office; Elise Johansen, Safe Voices executive director; awardee Cynthia Patterson of Safe Voices; Marty McIntyre, executive director of Sexual Assault Prevention & Response Services, accepting on behalf of SAPARS; awardee Lt. David St. Laurent of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office; awardee Peter Lasagna of the Bates College Athletic Department; awardee Nicole Bissonnette of Pine Tree Legal Assistance; and Tim Gallant of Congressman Bruce Poliquin’s office.