Salvation Army needs bell ringers

November 30, 2017 | Author

Volunteers Gladys and Maynard Chapman of United Methodist Church of Auburn ring the Salvation Army bells at the Auburn Kmart on Black Friday. The Salvation Army needs volunteer bell ringers. If you or your group would like to join other local organizations, including the Optimist Club, Rotary Club, Minot Fire Department, Lewiston Fire Department, and Moody’s Collision Center, as volunteer bell ringers for the Salvation Army’s holiday campaign, contact Salvation Army Lt. Dan Johnson at 402-8632.

