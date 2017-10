Sean Dorsey, America’s first well-known transgender choreographer, and his company will perform “The Missing Generation,” a work that gives voice to longtime survivors of the early AIDS epidemic, on Saturday, October 14 at 3 p.m. at Bates College’s Schaeffer Theatre, located at 329 College Street in Lewiston. The suggested donation is $5. For more information, call 786-6161 or see bates.edu/theater/season. (Photo by Lydia Daniller)