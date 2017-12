Charlotte Crowley, Olivia Crowley, and Michael Klick write notes and draw pictures on cards that Museum L-A will deliver to veterans’ nursing homes and hospitals this holiday season. All are invited to visit Museum L-A to write a note to a veteran and to view the museum’s current exhibit, “The Work of War: Honoring Our Veterans and the Ones They Left Behind”. For more information, call 333-3881 or see www.museumla.org.