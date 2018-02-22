Senior College has a cure for the winter blues

Despite snow and ice, USM LAC Senior College members enjoyed many one-day winter term classes on a variety of subjects. From travelogues to painting, issues of health to historical insights, and three days of playing games old and new, members had fun exploring new ideas. Not a member? It’s not too late to join for the remainder of the academic year. A $25 membership opens the way to registering for spring classes and club memberships extending through the summer months. The catalog for spring courses was distributed recently and can be reviewed online at usm.maine.edu/seniorcollege.