Short Folks for Hope Foundation supports Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine

The Short Folks for Hope Foundation recently donated $300 to the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine. The funds were raised at a Folk Fair held at Longley Square in Norway recently in support of various cancer charity organizations.

The event included arts and crafts vendors, demonstrations by the Phoenix Academy of Martial Arts, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles artist Steve Lavigne, music performances by Sea Siren Trio, Small Town Something, and Rusty Wiltjer, Mr. Drew and His Animals, Too, and Fur Cons including Lagoona the Dutch Angel Dragon.

Located in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building at 199 Main Street in Norway, the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine offers a variety of free programs and comfort items to anyone impacted by cancer. For more information, call 890-0329 or see www.crcofwm.org.