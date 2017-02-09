Skelton Taintor & Abbott names scholarship recipient

Skelton Taintor & Abbott has announced that the fourth recipient of the annual Skelton, Taintor & Abbott-Lewiston High School Mock Trial Team MVP Scholarship Award is Khadija Haji. As the recipient of the Most Valiant Player award, she will receive a $1,000 college scholarship from the law firm.

Khadija Haji is the Vice President of the Lewiston High School Chapter of the National Honor Society and is a member of the high school Civil Rights team and the Muslim Students Association. She serves as an opinion writer for the Sun-Journal and for the Indigo Ink school newspaper. As a Blue Crew Member, she has volunteered for several years to lead guided tours of the high school for rising freshmen. She was a multi-year member of the high school mock trial team, which competes each year in a statewide competition. She is the daughter of Abdiyare Mohamed of Lewiston.

Skelton Taintor & Abbott was joined in making the scholarship announcement by Michelle Crowley, who is the teacher-coach of the mock trial team. “Khadija is a deserving recipient of this scholarship,” Crowley noted. “She has a strong work ethic and an enduring positive attitude and has demonstrated tremendous personal growth and development as a multi-year member of the team. This scholarship award will help her attain her goals for college.”

“Our firm is pleased to present its fourth annual mock trial team scholarship award to Khadija Haji,” said Skelton Taintor & Abbott shareholder and director Darcie Beaudin. “It has been a pleasure to work with Khadija over the years and to see her develop into a key member of the mock trial team. We wish her well and have no doubt that she will be successful.”