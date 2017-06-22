Marie Hebert (r.) was named Sodalist of the Year by the St. Anne Sodality of Holy Family, Prince of Peace Parish of Lewiston at the group’s annual meeting recently. She was honored for her devotion and contributions of time and effort to the sodality, church and community. The event took place at the Green Ladle on the Lewiston High School campus, where Louis PhilIip provided the entertainment. In attendance was her husband, Robert, children, and friends. She is pictured here with vice president Claudette Jalbert.