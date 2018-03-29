Sol y Canto members perform at Bates this weekend

Puerto Rican-Argentine singer and percussionist Rosi Amador and New Mexican guitarist-composer Brian Amador – members of the Boston Music Award-winning pan-Latin musical ensemble Sol y Canto – will perform at Bates College on Saturday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m. For the event, the Amadors will be joined on stage by their daughter, Alisa, a member of the Bates College Class of 2018.

The concert will take place in the college’s Olin Arts Center Concert Hall at 75 Russell Street in Lewiston. Admission is $15. For more information, call 786-6135 or email olinarts@bates.edu. To buy tickets, see batesconcerts.eventbrite.com.