Something for everyone at Moore Park Makers Fair

From a car show with a mini monster truck to arts and crafts booths, pony rides, super heroes, a bouncy house, and great local foods, there will be something for everyone at this year’s Moore Park Makers Fair, taking place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 28 (rain date July 29). Moore Park is located on Route 26 in South Paris.

This fun-filled event for the whole family will feature over 40 vendors and exhibitors, a full day of live entertainment, and great local eats. Display booths will feature wood workers, seamstresses, painters, soap makers, maple syrup producers, beaders, fiber crafters, jewelers, hula hoop makers and more. Food concessions will include Luchador Taco, Riverside Lodge, Cool Treats for Charity, and a home-made pie sale fundraiser for the Oxford Hills High School Vikings football team.

The entertainment lineup will include a dog agility demo by Kanine Kare, the original choreography of Nevaeh Dance Company, the high energy moves of Oxford Hills Gymnastics, and a variety of local musicians, including Jus Tus Two, Terry Swett, Mary Uke Lady, and Nathan Towne. There will also be a special performance by the Celebration Barn Theater Summer Troupe.

This year’s event will also include an area dedicated to a Car Show and Cruise-In, where Steven McCann will display the custom-made mini-monster truck fabricated by his father, Steve. A police escort will kick off the car show with a parade from the Paris Fire Station at 10 a.m.

The complete entertainment schedule for the day will be: 9 a.m. Kanine Kare Dog agility demo;10 a.m. Oxford Hills Gymnastics;10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Car Show and Cruise-In;11 a.m. Nevaeh Dance Company;12 p.m. musicians Jus Tus Two;1 p.m. Milltown Roadshow;2 p.m. Celebration Barn Theater Summer Troupe;3 p.m. musician Mary Uke Lady;and 3:30 p.m. musician Nathan Towne.

For more information about the event, contact Director Aranka Matolcsy at 890-6386 or see www.mooreparkartshow.biz.