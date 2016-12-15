Sparkle Sunday brings holiday shopping downtown

Downtown Lewiston’s Lisbon Street will be alive with holiday activities for last-minute shoppers on the second annual Sparkle Sunday, taking place December 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Twenty-one participating venues located between Poise Yoga Studio and J. Dostie Jewelers will open their doors to offer local shoppers artisan gifts, face painting and art activities for kids, gift certificates, beer, wine and food tastings, and old fashioned holiday joie de vivre.

Organizers seek to create a flash of the retail excitement that once brought thousands of holiday shoppers to Lisbon Street in prior decades. While the area is experiencing a renaissance in office, residential and restaurant development, local and brick-and-mortar retailers face severe challenges posed by the growth of online shopping. This one-day pop-up retail event aims to recreate the experience of meeting one’s neighbors on the street while holiday shopping.

Sandwich boards and balloons will mark the participating venues, where more than 55 artists and artisans will offer their works. Gift items available for purchase will include Ayurvedic oils, skin care products, walking sticks, hand bags, jewelry, paintings, photography, pottery, clothing, note cards, books, stuffed animals, yarn, gift baskets, knit and hand sewn gifts, and various specialty foods, such as chocolate, cupcakes, scones, pretzels, breads, muffins and more. Regular Lisbon Street merchants will have gift certificates available, and downtown eateries Marché, Orchid, Fuel, Mother India, Forage Market, Avant Gard, and Baraka Market will offer Sparkle Sunday food and drink specials.

Free parking will be available in the Oak Street and Canal Street garages. For more information, see www.facebook.com/sparklesundaylewistonmaine.