Spiller’s partners with CareerCenter to provide paid training

Spiller’s of Lewiston recently partnered with Western Maine Community Action, a member agency of the Lewiston CareerCenter, to offer on-the-job training to qualified candidates. Through funding provided by the Maine Department of Labor and Business Employment Services, participating employers in healthcare, manufacturing, technology, and other fields provide trainees with productive work resulting in knowledge or skills essential to the full and adequate performance of the job, while WMCA reimburses the employer for up to 50% of the trainee’s wages for the duration of the program. For more information on on-the-job training opportunities, call 753-9040 or email monica.millhime@maine.gov.