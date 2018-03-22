Spring Super Saturday to have environmental focus

Spring Super Saturday will bring an environmental focus to Lewiston Adult Education on April 7, when returning favorites will appear alongside new classes on electric cars, organic gardening, and butterflies.

A 4-H instructor will teach the “Butterflies” class, which is open to parents and children, while a member of the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association will explain the basics of “Organic Gardening.” Bill Hensley, a technology support specialist for Lewiston Public Schools, will pop the hood of his Nissan Leaf during his lesson on “Electric Cars.”

Hensley has a YouTube channel featuring videos about what he has learned by driving his Nissan Leaf. In addition to showing how an electric car works, he will talk about recharging stations and how renewable energy contributes to the American electrical supply. His YouTube channel can be found at www.youtube.com/user/bmhsonic.

Other classes with openings include “CPR,” “First Aid & AED,” “Yoga and Meditation,” and “Henna.” Yoga and Meditation is a half-day class, while CPR and Henna will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All classes will take place at Lewiston High School. For more information about Super Saturday classes or other classes at Lewiston Adult Education, call 795-4141 or see www.lewiston.maineadulted.org.