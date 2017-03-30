The Catholic Foundation of Maine has announced that Antoinette “Annie” Carman, a senior at Saint Dominic Academy in Auburn, is one of two students to receive the 2017 Lila Grace Sullivan Amirault Scholarship. The awards were presented recently by Bishop Robert P. Deeley. The other recipient was Katelyn Gendron, a senior at Cheverus High School in Portland.

The scholarship fund, which helps Maine Catholic high school students with college tuition costs, was established in 2013 by the late Patrick Amirault in memory of his wife. Amirault, who grew up as one of nine children in a poor family in Malden, Mass., created the fund to show his appreciation for the care and quality education he received at a Catholic school there. To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be accepted at an accredited college or university and must plan to work while attending college. The 2017 winners will each receive $4,500.

Annie Carman, age 18, is a resident of New Gloucester who attends St. Gregory Church in Gray, part of the Parish of the Holy Eucharist. She is a member of the National Honor Society, the World Language Club, and the Drama Club at St. Dom’s, and serves as president of the Key Club, which does service work throughout the year. The club has organized a blood drive, put together Thanksgiving baskets for families, set up a Christmas giving tree to benefit students at an area elementary school, and each spring invites women religious to a dinner in their honor.

Carman, who aspires to become a physician’s assistant, has also been a junior volunteer at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, and when she celebrated her 18th birthday in January, also became a licensed EMT. She is on call during the overnight hours for New Gloucester Fire & Rescue.

“One must respect God, themselves, others around them, and all of God’s creations,” said Annie. “Having the knowledge and education of medicine is only half the battle of a doctor, nurse, or even junior volunteer. The real success is found in how you treat others who are in need of your respect and compassion.”

Since the end of her sophomore year, Carman has also been a member of the assistant chaplain program at Saint Dominic Academy. She serves as sacristan, an altar server, a reader, and an extraordinary minister of holy Communion for the Mass. She is also an altar server and reader at Saint Gregory. While Catholicism has always been a part of her life, she says attending Saint Dominic Academy and being an assistant chaplain has strengthened her faith. She has enjoyed the community at St. Dom’s so much that she is planning to attend a Catholic college.

“We’re all out to help each other,” said Carman, who was unable to attend the awards presentation because she was participating in the dress rehearsal for the St. Dom’s Drama Club presentation of “Fame.” “We’re always smiling at each other. It’s been a different experience like that, and that’s why, for college, I’ve been looking at a lot of smaller Catholic colleges, because they remind me a lot of St. Dom’s and that community we’ve had. I’ve really enjoyed my four years.”

“To win an award for volunteering and academics is definitely nice,” she added. “It’s going to really help with college. I’m really grateful that I got it.”

“The Amirault Scholarship Endowment is a wonderful example of the type of legacy donors can leave in an endowment with the Catholic Foundation of Maine,” said Elizabeth Badger, executive director of the Catholic Foundation. “This endowment honors Mr. Amirault’s dedication to working students and will help Maine’s Catholic high school students for years to come.”

To create an endowment with the Catholic Foundation of Maine or to contribute to an existing one, contact Executive Director Elizabeth Badger at 321-7820 or elizabeth.badger@portlanddiocese.org. For more information, visit the foundation’s website at www.catholicfoundationmaine.org.