A member of Saint Dominic Academy’s Class of 2015 will represent the State of Maine in front of viewers from across the nation this weekend. Minot native Olivia Mayo will compete for the title of Miss America 2019 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sunday, September 9, at 9 p.m. on ABC. Maine viewers can watch the competition on WMTW (Channel 8 in Portland) and WVII (Channel 7 in Bangor).

Though the competition is nearly a century old, Mayo will participate in an historic edition of Miss America: this year’s event is called Miss America 2.0 and will be the first at which candidates will not be judged on outward appearance. The swimsuit portion of the competition has been eliminated and the choice of wardrobe is up to each woman so she can express her own individual style. Candidates will also advocate for social initiatives throughout the show.

“My personal social impact statement is ‘Love Doesn’t Hurt,’” said Mayo. “My goal is to raise funds and awareness to put an end to domestic violence in Maine and nationwide.” Mayo has held several events for her platform, helping to raise money and open up discussions on how domestic violence is affecting Maine.

Since graduating from Saint Dominic Academy, Mayo has studied at the University of Southern Maine, majoring in communications and media studies with an ambition to pursue a career in television production. She was crowned Miss Maine on June 23 at the Freeport Performing Arts Center.

“Miss America has empowered me to become a role model, grow as a leader, and further my education,” said Mayo, who has earned thousands of dollars in scholarship money through the Miss America Program. “I want the opportunity to be an advocate for those in need and to raise awareness and funds for both my personal platform and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. I am capable of making a positive impact on my state, nation, and myself.”