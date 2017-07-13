Donald Dion, Jr., a 1972 graduate of Saint Dominic Academy (formerly Saint Dominic Regional High School) is challenging the community to help raise $150,000 in scholarships for local families. Dion has pledged to match every dollar donated to the Dion Student Scholarship Fund, up to $75,000, before August 4, 2017.

Dion attributes much of his success in his career in finance to the education he received at St. Dom’s. “I was fortunate to attend St. Dom’s,” he says. “Along with the rigorous academics, I also learned to work hard, reach for my goals, and the value of service to others. I would like to ensure more students are afforded the opportunity to attend a faith-based college preparatory school.”

After graduating from St. Dom’s, Dion earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and business administration from St. Michael’s College in Vermont. He went on to receive a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Maine School of Law and a Master of Law degree from Boston University School of Law. He founded Dion Money Management, an investment advisory firm in 1996, served as the publisher of the Fidelity Independent Advisor, and is the trustee of the Dion Family Foundation, which, among other initiatives, focuses on offering tuition assistance at Catholic institutions.

To donate to the Dion Student Scholarship Fund and have your contribution matched, send a check before August 4 to Saint Dominic Academy, 121 Gracelawn Road, Auburn, ME 04210, ATTN: Dion Challenge, or click on “Donate to the Dion Challenge” at www.stdomsmaine.org.

For more information, call 782-6911 or email donald.fournier@portlanddiocese.org.