St. Dom’s graduates 46

June 1, 2017 | Author

Pictured here (l. to. r., from front) are St. Dom’s Class of 2017 top 11 students Ella Brown, Antoinette Carman, Emily Dionne, Sydney Sirois, Allie Veinote, Camden Jalbert, Justin Keaney, Elliot Hachey, Matthew Boulet, Kyle Welsh, and Megan D’Alessandro.

Saint Dominic Academy of Auburn recently graduated 46 students from its Class of 2017, with 100% college acceptance for those who applied. One student is entering the military. The top eleven students in the class (two students tied for tenth place), in order by class rank, are Megan D’Alessandro (Wellesley College), Emily Dionne (Wheaton College), Elliot Hachey (College of the Holy Cross), Sydney Sirois (University of Southern Maine), Antoinette Carman (Seton Hall University), Matthew Boulet (Saint Anselm College), Kyle Welsh (Saint Anselm College), Allie Veinote (Seton Hall University), Ella Brown (Wheaton College), Camden Jalbert (Saint Michael’s College), and Justin Keaney (Ohio State University). 

