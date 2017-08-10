Saint Dominic Academy announced at a press conference recently that it is has reached a cooperative agreement with Lisbon High School and the Maine Principals’ Association to allow St. Dom’s students to play football on the Lisbon High School team. The cooperative agreement begins this fall and is open to new and returning students.

“We are very excited to bring football back to St. Dom’s,” said J.P. Yorkey, Dean of Students and Athletics. “Upon being hired last year, it was clear to me that there was interest from the school and the community in providing current and prospective students the opportunity to play high school football. We are extremely grateful to the Lisbon coaches, administrators, and community for making this opportunity a reality.”

“We look forward to welcoming St. Dom’s students to the team,” said Lisbon High School Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Eric Hall. “It’s an exciting time for our team. Along with this new partnership with St. Dom’s, we also have a new head coach this year, Chris Kates.”

Last season, the Greyhounds earned the Class D Southern Maine Regional Championship title. St. Dom’s last fielded an interscholastic football team in 1956 and an intramural football team in 1961. At its first home game, the Lisbon-St. Dom’s team will take on non-conference opponent Bucksport on Saturday, September 2 at 1:30 p.m. Game and practice schedules can be found at www.stdomsathletics.com.