Stand-up comedy students to perform at Guthries

Lewiston Adult Education students will put their newly-honed comedy skills to the test in a comedy show at Guthries Restaurant & Café on Monday, April 10 at 6:30 p.m. Members of professional comic Harold “Tuck” Tucker’s “Stand-Up Comedy Workshop” at Lewiston Adult Education, the students will perform their comedy routines in place of taking a final exam. The show is open to the public at no charge.

Students in the class have worked for weeks to improve their jokes and develop their individual voices. They perform in every class, with Tucker providing feedback about their material and delivery. The show marks the second year in which Guthries, located at 115 Middle Street in Lewiston, has partnered with Lewiston Adult Education to show off student talent.