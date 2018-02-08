Genuine Cajun cooking and the State Street Traditional Jazz Band will bring the flavor of Mardi Gras – with a Valentine’s Day twist – back to the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston on Tuesday, February 13 at 7 p.m. The center will produce another of its unique, festive dinner-dance events with its “Mardi Gras-Sweetheart” evening in Heritage Hall. The evening is underwritten in part through the generosity of several community members, who will be recognized at the event. Seating is limited. Reserved tickets are $20 each, which includes the meal, show-dancing, and prizes.

In the great tradition of those legendary New Orleans celebrations, those attending will be treated to the joyful sounds of the Big Easy, free-flowing spirits, and authentic Cajun cuisine. The menu will include Jambalaya with chicken and shrimp, Andouille sausage with peppers and onions, Cajun-roasted sweet potatoes, and King Cake for dessert.

Providing the music will be Maine’s own State Street Traditional Jazz Band, who have been honoring the roots of original New Orleans-style jazz since 1989. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes to the party. For those who do not have their own Mardi Gras masks, there will be some available to borrow or purchase at the event. The doors and bar will open at 6 p.m.

Located at 46 Cedar Street in Lewiston, the Gendron Franco Center is wheelchair accessible. Abundant on-site parking is available across the street at the Continental Mill. Box office hours are Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the box office, call 689-2000, or see www.francocenter.org.