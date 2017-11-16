Subaru of America donates 2018 Outback to Meals on Wheels

In celebration of its 50th anniversary, and in keeping with its commitment to support local communities nationwide, Subaru of America, Inc., in partnership with Meals on Wheels America, has donated a new Meals on Wheels delivery vehicle to SeniorsPlus.

The new 2018 Subaru Outback was unveiled at a ribbon cutting event at Martindale Country Club in Auburn, immediately following the November Breakfast Meeting of the LA Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce. In attendance were Holly Zielinski, Nutrition and Community Services Director at SeniorsPlus; Bill Bergeon, Subaru of New England District Sales Manager; Doug Weisz of Evergreen Subaru in Auburn; and representatives from the offices of Senator Susan Collins, Senator Angus King, and Congressman Bruce Poliquin.

“This Subaru Outback with all-wheel drive is the perfect vehicle for deliveries of Meals on Wheels on our routes in remote, rural, non-heavily populated areas, especially once the snowflakes begin to fly,” said Betsy Sawyer-Manter, President and CEO of SeniorsPlus. The new vehicle will enable staff and volunteers of Meals on Wheels to reach 75 more seniors and serve 1500 more meals each month.

This fall, Subaru donated 50 new 2018 Subaru Outback vehicles to select Meals on Wheels programs throughout the country, to be used in the delivery of an estimated 53,000 meals to an additional 3,700 seniors across 39 states. Subaru has supported the national Meals on Wheels network for the last nine years through its annual philanthropic event, Share the Love. During that time, it has contributed more than $12 million to Meals on Wheels America, providing more than 1.7 million nutritious meals, friendly visits, and safety checks to seniors.

“Subaru’s ‘50 Cars for 50 Years’ vehicle donation program will enable Meals on Wheels programs like SeniorsPlus’ to expand their reach to many seniors in need,” said Ellie Hollander, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels America. “This latest act of care and kindness further underscores Subaru of America’s longstanding commitment to giving back to communities large and small.”

The Subaru and Meals on Wheels partnership is part of Subaru Loves to Help, a pillar of the automaker’s larger Subaru Love Promise Community Commitment effort dedicated to making a positive impact on local communities across the country. Each 2018 Subaru Outback donated will be delivered to local retailers wrapped with Meals on Wheels America and Subaru Loves to Help co-branding.

“We wanted to celebrate our 50th anniversary in America in a way that is appropriate for our brand and are delighted to donate vehicles that will support local communities by combating threats of isolation and hunger affecting seniors across the country,” said Thomas J. Doll, president and chief operating officer of Subaru of America, Inc. “At Subaru, we believe in providing safe and reliable vehicles for all of life’s journeys. We are honored to partner with Meals on Wheels to help people live more nourished lives.”