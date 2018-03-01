Take Out-Only Bean Supper March 3

The next Take Out-Only Bean Supper presented by the Holy Cross Knights of Columbus will support the soup kitchens of Fr. Robert Lacasse, O.M.I. A native of Lewiston, Fr. Lacasse opened his first soup kitchen in Cochabamba, Bolivia in 2008 and his second in 2010, both with support from Lewiston’s Prince of Peace parish. The soup kitchen feeds about 125 children daily.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 3 at the new time of 1 to 4 p.m. Customers may purchase menu items “a la carte” or as a package special. Orders may be called in after 12 noon at 212-5163 for pick-up at the Holy Cross church hall, located at 1080 Lisbon Street in Lewiston.