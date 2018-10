Community Little Theatre presents its final performances of “The Music Man” this weekend, Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Featuring a large cast and a host of unforgettable songs, Meredith’s Willson’s classic musical comedy is a must-see theater experience for adults and children alike. For more information or to buy tickets, call 783-0958 or see www.laclt.com.