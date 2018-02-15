Tightest Five semifinals tonight at Bear Bones Beer

Maine Event Comedy’s Tightest Five contest at Bear Bones Beer continues with the semifinal round on Thursday, February 15 at 7 p.m. Mark Turcotte will host 10 hopefuls as they perform their best five minutes of original material, only five of whom will advance to the finals. Along with bragging rights, the winner’s prize package includes paid work, professional headshots, and craft beer.

The semifinal contestants are Brendan Williams, Jeff Medoff, AJ O’Connell, Jim Martin, Jed Bloom, Mike Johnson, Adam Hatch, David McLaughlin, Ryan Ellington, and Sam Pelletier.

“New England’s Most Unique Comedian” Bill Picard will be the evening’s featured comedian. Born with cerebral palsy and confined to a wheelchair, Picard has used his physical disability to educate and entertain. He’s performed throughout Maine and was a finalist in Portland’s Funniest Professional Contest. Refusing to let his condition slow him down, Picard earned a business degree at the University of Maine, owns several rental properties, and tours as a motivational speaker. A comedy open-mic will follow the show.

The finals, taking place March 15, will feature a performance by Nickelodeon TV’s “Funniest Mom in America” finalist Karen Morgan.

The show is free and open to those ages 21 and older. Bear Bones Beer is located at 43 Lisbon Street in Lewiston. For more information, call 513-0742 or e-mail maineeventcomedy@gmail.com.