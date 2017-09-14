Tree Street Youth Center director to address Rotary Club

The guest speaker at the next meeting of the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Club on Thursday, September 21 at noon will be Julia Sleeper, co-founder and Executive Director of Tree Street Youth Center in Lewiston. The event will take place at the Village Inn at 165 High Street in Auburn. Guests are welcome and no reservations are required. Lunch will be available at the restaurant.

Born and raised in the Bangor area, Sleeper initially moved to Lewiston as an undergraduate at Bates College. During her time as a student, she began connecting to community youth in downtown Lewiston through service learning opportunities afforded to her as a Psychology and Education major. Over the past 10 years, she has continued to build on the relationships formed as an undergraduate, seeking to provide valuable programming to at-risk youth in Lewiston-Auburn. After completing her master’s degree in Leadership and Organizational Studies at USM’s Lewiston-Auburn College, she co-founded Tree Street Youth Center.

For information on future Rotary speakers, contact Club President and Program Chair Monica Millhime at 753-9040 or see www.lewistonauburnrotary.org.