Troop 121 collects Christmas trees this weekend

Boy Scout Troop 121 of Auburn will again collect Christmas trees in the Cities of Auburn and Lewiston this year. While the two cities offer various locations for free tree disposal, they no longer collect the trees at curbside.

For a minimum donation of $5, the scouts will pick up Christmas trees on the weekend of January 6 and 7. To make a pick-up request, send your donation to Troop 121, United Methodist Church, 439 Park Ave., Auburn, ME 04210. The troop will in turn send you a tag to place on your tree when you place it curbside; trees should not be placed curbside until the morning of January 6. For more information, call 783-0790.

Money raised by this program goes directly to troop scouting activities. Troop 121 was created give youth with special physical, mental, and emotional challenges an opportunity for success in a safe Scouting environment that builds character, encourages citizenship, teaches life skills, and develops personal fitness.