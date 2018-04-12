Twin City Thunder sign first player

The Twin City Thunder hockey team has announced the signing of its first player. Jeromey Rancourt has been a member of a two-time Class A state championship-winning team at Lewiston High School, a four-time MEAHA state championship- and two-time USA Hockey Tier 2 national championship-winning Maine Moose team, and most recently the T1EHL Fox Motors.

In its inaugural 2018-19 season, the Twin City Thunder will compete in the USPHL Premier North Division, playing their home games at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn.