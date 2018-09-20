Uptown Cruizahs plan end-of-season Cruise-In

The Uptown Cruizahs Car Club will host their end-of-season Cruise-In on Saturday, September 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tractor Supply Co. on Route 26 in Oxford. Club members and others will display their antique, classic, or customized vehicles and concessions will be available at reasonable prices. There will be a 50/50 raffle and other prizes. As with the regular Monday Cruise Nights, this event will take place weather permitting. Proceeds will benefit local charities. For more information, call Dan Tripp at 890-8778 or Garry Allen at 595-2691.