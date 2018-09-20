UUCC concert features “Klezmer Music” with Sruli and Lisa

The Unitarian Universalist Community Church of Augusta will host a one-hour concert of “Klezmer Music” on Saturday, September 22 at 4 p.m. The event will feature Sruli Dresdner on accordion and clarinet and Lisa Mayer on violin and vocals.

International Klezmer personalities Sruli and Lisa have performed on PBS-TV and National Public Radio, as well as at festivals, concerts, and synagogues across the globe. The multi-instrumentalists and vocalists play the clarinet, violin, accordion, base recorder, cello, and drum. They have been featured at the Cracow Festival of Jewish Culture in Poland, the Jerusalem Cultures Center, and in Weimar, Germany. The Los Angeles Times has called them “superb musicians.”

The two are scholars of Klezmer and Chassidic music and dance and teach workshops at synagogues, universities, and schools. They serve on the faculty of KlezKanada in Montreal and have performed at the prestigious Ashkenaz Festival in Toronto. Sruli is the spiritual leader of Temple Shalom Synagogue Center in Auburn.

Admission is by a suggested donation of $10 per person. The church is located at 69 Winthrop Street in Augusta. For more information, call 622-3232.