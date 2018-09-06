Webber named Lawyer of the Year in Employment Law category

Attorney Rebecca S. Webber of Skelton Taintor & Abbott has been named 2019 “Lawyer of the Year” in the State of Maine for the category “Employment Law, Individuals.” Only a single lawyer in each practice area is honored as the lawyer of the year, making this accolade particularly significant. These lawyers are selected based on polls of other lawyers who practice in the same area.

Receiving this designation reflects the high level of respect Webber has earned among the state’s other leading lawyers for her abilities, professionalism, and integrity. It also reflects on the integral work of Diann King, the legal assistant with whom Webber teams up each day to accomplish all that is needed.

In addition to this award, Webber is also listed in the 2019 Best Lawyers in America under the practice areas “Employment Law, Management and Individuals” and “Litigation, Labor and Employment.”

Webber’s practice areas include employment litigation, civil rights litigation, employment law, counseling and compliance, and employment law training. A sought-after presenter at seminars and conferences on subjects related to employment law, she has earned the preeminent AV-rating from Martindale-Hubbell and has repeatedly been named to the Best Lawyers in America list.

She represents individuals as well as business and municipal clients in the full range of employment law matters they encounter, including retaliation, whistleblower claims, discrimination and civil rights, sexual harassment; issues falling under the Maine Human Rights Act, Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA), and USERRA; and best practices in the areas of employment policies, employee handbooks, severance agreements, and employment contracts.

She can be reached by calling 1-800-639-7026 or through www.STA-Law.com.