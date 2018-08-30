Welding sparks student interest at Lewiston Adult Education

Welding II returns to Lewiston Adult Education this fall. The class, which begins September 6, will meet once a week for three hours, giving students an opportunity to gain valuable practice in this skilled trade. Topics covered will include metal inert gas welding (MIG), tungsten inert gas welding (TIG), and flux-cored arc welding. All students will receive a certificate documenting their hours of hands-on experience. The instructor will be John Clements.

Both men and women have succeeded in welding classes at Lewiston Adult Education. In the fall of 2017, Lewiston High School teachers Rebecca Spilecki and Terry Waite took the “Welding I” class. For more information, call Lewiston Adult Education at 795-4141 or see www.lewiston.maineadulted.org.