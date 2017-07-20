Wildlife Park presents Chainsaw Art Showcase

The Maine Wildlife Park on Route 26 in Gray will present its popular annual Chainsaw Wildlife Art Showcase on Saturday, July 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. At that time, three professional chainsaw carver-artists will be on hand to demonstrate the impressive creative process of carving detailed and life-like wildlife sculptures using a chainsaw.

Ron Carlson is a professional chainsaw carver from China, Maine. He began conventional woodcarving in the mid-1960s, enjoying this highly rewarding hobby until a friend introduced him to chainsaw carving in the early 1990s. The speed and versatility of chainsaw cutting amazed him, and his hobby became his business in 1993. For more information about his work, contact him directly at roncarlson@fairpoint.net.

Hailing from southern Maine, Tim Pickett carved the life-sized bear, turtle and mountain lion figures that thousands of visitors to Maine Wildlife Park have enjoyed (and been photographed with) in recent years. For more information about his work, see www.woodyahbelieve.com.

Dan Burns is from the Augusta area and specializes in carving bears and birds. He does free-standing carvings as well as stumps. A large sampling of his work can be seen on his Facebook page under “burnsbears”.

This event is free with regular park admission, which is $7.50 for adults and $5.50 for kids and seniors. Bring your cameras and earplugs. The artists will also have carvings available for purchase. Maine Wildlife Park is located at 56 Game Farm Road in Gray. For more information, call 657-4977 or see www.mainewildlifepark.com.