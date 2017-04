An entertaining presentation of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory will highlight the annual Doll Tea on Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30, at the Woman’s Literary Union, located at 19 Elm Street in Auburn. Sessions are at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. on Saturday and noon and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $11 per person. For more information, call 795-6134; to buy tickets, send check via mail or pay with PayPal online at www.womansliteraryunion.org.