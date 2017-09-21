Young athletes represent Auburn at State Summer Track Meet

The following young athletes represented the City of Auburn in the 2017 State Summer Track Meet for those ages 8 through 15. Setting State USATF records at the event were Lindy Hyndman, who won the Age 15 Girls 100 and 200m races with times of 13.75 and 28.59; and Tallen Berry-Hart, Peyton Langlois, Brodyn Rodrigue, and Eben Thibodeau, who won the Boys’ Ages 8 & Under 4×100 Relay with a time of 1:10.78. The old record of 1:10.90 had stood since 1991.

Ages 8 & Under Boys & Girls: Tallen Berry-Hart – 1st in 4x100m Relay (1:10.78), 4th in Javelin (50-6); Peyton Langlois – 1st in 4x100m Relay (1:10.78), 5th in 400m (1:29.48); Brodyn Rodrigue – 1st in 4x100m Relay (1:10.78), 4th in 800m RW (5:16.14), 4th in HJ (3-00.00); Eben Thibodeau – 1st in 4x100m Relay (1:10.78), 3rd in Shot Put (20-07.25); Isabelle Merril – 3rd in Javelin (33-01), 6th in Long Jump (8-04.50).

Ages 9 & 10 Boys & Girls: Violet Vincent – 4th in 200m (35.06); Leilani Mitchell – 5th in HJ (3-04.00), 3rd in 800m RW (5:06.92); Isabel Hayes – 1st in Javelin (63-00).

Ages 11 & 12 Boys & Girls: Owen Vincent – 3rd in 3000m (12:19.09); Austin Sellinger – 3rd in 80m Hurdles (15.72); Saphrin Humasan-Fulgham – 4th in 400m (1:10.24), 4th in TJ (27-06.50); Payton Bell – 3rd in 3000m (13:13.68), 4th in 1500m (6:07.28); Kendra Baker – 4th in Discus (56-02).

Ages 13 & 14 Boys & Girls: Cameron Langlois – 3rd in Javelin (95-06); Finnegin Thistle – 2nd in Shot Put (34-02.75), 3rd in PV (7-09), 4th in 4x100m Relay (55.07); Gabriel Garcia – 4th in 4x100m Relay (55.07); Nathan Hyndman – 4th in 4/100m Relay (55.07); Devin Smith – 4th in 4x100m Relay (55.07); Brooklyn Alexander – 5th in HJ (4-04.00); Mia Morin – 4th in Shot Put (30-04.50); Tatumn Tripp – 4th in Discus (63-08).

Age 15 Boys & Girls: Devin Egge – 1st in 800m, (2:31.13) 3rd in 100m (12.99); Jacob Jackson – 1st in HJ (5-02.00), 1st in LJ (16-08.50), 1st in TJ (33-03.00), 2nd in Discus (84-09); Aiden Morrison – 4th in 100m Hurdles (20.00); Lindy Hyndman – 1st in HJ (4-02.00), 1st in LJ (14-03.00).

For more information about the event, contact City of Auburn Recreation Director Sabrina Best at sbest@auburnmaine.gov.