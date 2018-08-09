FREE e-scribe now!

“Young Frankenstein” opens this weekend at CLT

The Monster, played by Michael Blakemore (c.), rehearses the big “Puttin’ on the Ritz” tap number in CLT’s “Young Frankenstein.” With him (from l.) are cast members Jennine Cannizo (Frau Blucher), Mason Lagasse (Igor), Zack Handlen (Dr. Frederick Frankenstein), Colleen Katana (Inga), and Bailee Sabine, dancer.The plays runs August 10, 11, 16, 17, and 18 at 7:30 p.m. and August 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. at Great Falls Performing Arts Center in Auburn. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, and $12 for students. They can be purchased at 783-0958 or www.laclt.com.

 

