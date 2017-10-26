Youth Council plans “What Do You Know About Lewiston?” Trivia Night

The “New Lewiston” is a term being used by the Lewiston Youth Advisory Council to tout all the positive things about their home city. The group plans to highlight some of those things at their upcoming “What Do You Know About Lewiston?” Trivia Night on Thursday, November 9, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Lewiston City Hall. This fun, highly interactive event is free and open to the public.

Believing that Lewiston has greatly evolved over the years, the event will not just tell attendees that Lewiston is a wonderful place, but will engage them in a variety of entertaining and educational activities designed to enable them to learn about and experience the “New Lewiston.” The event was born out of the group’s concern that misconceptions about the quality of life in Lewiston continue to circulate, both locally and away. At the event, LYAC hopes to inspire those attending to become cheerleaders for their city.

The event will include such activities as “Time for Trivia,” “Categories,” “Hat Talk,” “Evening Out in Lewiston,” “Surprise Pick,” and “Open Mic.” Prizes will include gift certificates from Ben’s Burritos, The Public Theatre, Sea 40, The Italian Bakery, Mother India, the Baraka Store, and the EllieAnna Gift Shop. A surprise grand prize for some lucky attendee will be announced at the close of the evening. The new eight-minute Lewiston video tour will be screened and free “New Lewiston… Proud of My City!” wristbands will be given away.

Since established by the Lewiston City Council in 2001, the Lewiston Youth Advisory Council has been recognized locally, statewide, and nationally for its innovate and creative work on behalf of the city and its residents. The group is funded annually by the Lewiston Firefighters Association. For more information about LYAC, visit www.lewistonmaine.gov/lyac.