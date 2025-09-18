MAINE – Cast members from Community Little Theatre’s upcoming original musical “A New Home,” performed at the recent Central Maine Artists for Justice “Home is Where . . ?” event held at L-A Arts. This fundraising effort was held on behalf of Mainers for Humane Immigration. The cast performed the song “One More Goodbye,” a heartfelt tribute to the community members lost in the tragic events of October 25, 2023.

“A New Home” is an original musical that tells the rich and complex history of Lewiston. Written and composed by Paul G. Caron and first performed in September 1995 for the Lewiston Bicentennial, this production brings to life the stories of Lewiston’s Indigenous, Franco-American, and African immigrant communities, whose contributions have shaped the city’s identity and culture. In the thirty years since the original production, major events – both good and tragic – have occurred in Lewiston and are now represented in the musical’s revival to enhance its relevance and historical significance.

Central Maine Artists for Justice (aka “CMajor”) is a creative collective formed in support of immigrants, the LGBTQIA+ community, bodily autonomy, and racial justice. They support the ongoing work of local social justice organizations through coalition building, arts events, and fundraising.

For more information about “A New Home,” or to purchase tickets (performances run October 30-November 9 at the Lewiston Middle School), visit laclt.com/a-new-home.

Pictured here are CLT’s “A New Home” cast members who performed recently at the Central Maine Artists for Justice “Home is Where . . .” event. Seated from left are Joseph Daniels, Casey Waters, Janelle Raven, and Karianna Merrill. Standing are Justin Morin, Susan Caron, Dr. Paul Caron (the show composer and director), Kelsey Sukeforth, Lynn Thibault McLain, Brandon Sukeforth, and Gregory Judd. An original musical based on the history of Lewiston, “A New Home” will open October 30 at the Lewiston Middle School Auditorium.