A “Thankful” Storywalk in Auburn

November 21, 2019

The City of Auburn, in collaboration with Walton Elementary School, is pleased to announce that “Thankful” is this month’s theme for the Auburn Storywalk along Auburn’s Riverwalk. 

During the month of November, our display cases will be featuring art and essays by Walton Elementary students about the importance of being thankful and giving back. 

For more information about Auburn’s Storywalk, contact Sabrina Best, Auburn Recreation Director at sbest@auburnmaine.gov or 333-6611. 

