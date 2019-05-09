Auburn Middle School art goes on display at Museum L-A

Students whose artwork will be on display include Ansley Watson, Brady Kilby, Derek Becvar, Amber Fraser, and Alexus Newton.

As more students than ever take part in Museum L-A’s Kids as Curators program, they continue to display a passion and excitement for having their projects installed in a real museum gallery.

For the third time in 2019, the museum will install a new exhibit of student work, this time created by students of Auburn Middle School. Teacher Diana Carson has led her students to create works of art as part of a project called “Auburn Students: Problem Solvers of Tomorrow.” The public is invited to attend the free opening reception for the exhibit on the third floor of the Bates Mill from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 16.

Inspired by Robert Shetterly’s “Americans Who Tell the Truth,” 90 seventh graders at AMS were asked to study problems that they identified in their lives, communities, and the larger world. They began researching difficult topics such as suicide, global warming, and homelessness and the ways that people are working to solve these problems. The students then created a podcast and a work of art representing the topics they researched; these artworks will be on display in Museum L-A’s exhibit space.

“Often we think of teenagers as just staring into a screen and consuming mindless content,” said Carson. “But this picture doesn’t tell the whole story. Teens in Auburn worry about how their world is going to be different because of climate change; they care about helping animals and people struggling with abuse; they are alarmed at how many kids their age have gotten involved with vaping; and they can see the effect that vandalism and gun violence has on communities. Our teenagers are ready to take on the problems that they will inherit from us.”

“Problem Solvers of Tomorrow” is part of programming created by Museum L-A for the City of Auburn’s 150th Anniversary Celebration. As the younger generation of Auburn citizens, these students can shape the future of the city.

“By allowing Auburn students to share their voices and artwork with the public, the museum hopes that this project will inspire these students to continue to make positive changes to their local community, not just this year, but for many years to come,” said exhibit coordinator Emma Sieh.

Museum L-A is located in the Bates Mill Complex at 35 Canal Street in Lewiston. Its hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Special and large group tours outside of these hours are available by appointment.For more information, call 333-3881 or email info@museumla.org.