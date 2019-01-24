The Auburn Ski Association recently presented a $500 scholarship to 2018 Edward Little High School graduate Evelyn Bilodeau, who is currently attending Rochester Institute of Technology. Bilodeau graduated fourth in her class at ELHS, where she was also a committed member of the soccer and ski teams and the concert, marching, jazz, and pep bands. She helped lead her Odyssey of the Mind team to the World Finals during her sophomore year, was selected as a delegate to the Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute, and was a member of the National Honor Society.