MAINE – The Augusta Symphony Orchestra will open its 2025–2026 season on Sunday, November 2, at 3:00 pm with a concert at Cony High School, Viles Auditorium, 60 Pierce Dr, Augusta. This performance marks the beginning of the orchestra’s 105th season, continuing its longstanding tradition of bringing symphonic music to the Augusta community.

Under the direction of Conductor and Music Director Jinwook Park, the program will feature works by Mozart and Mendelssohn. The concert will open with Mozart’s lively Così fan tutte overture, followed by the composer’s Sinfonia Concertante in E-flat major, spotlighting ASO concertmaster Anne McKee (violin) and violist Jayna Leach. After intermission, the orchestra will present Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 5, the Reformation Symphony.

Founded in 1920, the Augusta Symphony Orchestra is a community-based ensemble dedicated to enriching the cultural life of central Maine through live performances of orchestral music. The ASO provides opportunities for musicians of all ages and backgrounds to collaborate, while offering audiences access to high-quality classical programming. With its long history and commitment to accessibility, the ASO continues to serve as a vital part of the region’s artistic landscape.

Admission is free. Donations are gratefully accepted to support the orchestra’s mission of providing accessible classical music to the central Maine community.

For additional information, please visit www.augustasymphonymaine.org.

The ASO is supported in part by a grant from the Onion Foundation.